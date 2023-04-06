Danilov on defense of Bakhmut: If we start giving up everything, we will reach borders in western Ukraine

The statements of the founder of the "Wagner" PMC Evgeniy Prigozhin regarding the capture of the central part of Bakhmut are not true.

Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated this, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Bakhmut is a district center. In part of the territory there are our troops, in part of the territory - the troops of the occupiers. Prigozhin's statement that they captured some center is not true," Danilov said.

He noted that fighting continues in Bakhmut.

"We are holding Bakhmut because it is our land. If we start surrendering everything, we will reach the borders in western Ukraine. Our duty is to defend the country," the NSDC secretary emphasized.