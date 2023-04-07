Classified military documents of USA and NATO on preparation of offensive of Ukraine were published on social networks, - New York Times

Military documents detailing secret US and NATO plans to build up the Ukrainian military ahead of a planned offensive against Russia were released this week on Telegram and Twitter.

According to the publication, the Pentagon is investigating who could be behind the leak of the documents that appeared on social networks.

Military analysts said that some sections of the documents were likely altered - they overestimated American estimates of Ukrainian military casualties and underestimated Russian military casualties. Analysts believe that these changes may indicate disinformation attempts by Moscow.

It is noted that the representatives of the administration of the President of the United States worked to remove the documents from social networks, but as of the evening of April 6, they did not succeed.

"We are aware of the messages on social networks. The ministry is looking into the matter," Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Singh said.

According to the NYT, the documents do not contain specific military plans - how, when, and where Ukraine intends to launch an offensive. However, the documents, for example, refer to the needs of the Ukrainian army as of March 1.

"For the experienced eye of a Russian military planner, field general, or intelligence analyst, these documents undoubtedly contain many tantalizing clues. The documents mention, for example, the level of consumption of HIMARS ammunition. The Pentagon has not publicly reported how quickly Ukrainian troops are using HIMARS ammunition, but the documents confirm it," the publication notes.

On one of the slides of the document, the NYT writes, it is reported that 16,000 to 17,500 Russian soldiers died in the war, while Ukraine allegedly lost 71,500 servicemen. According to Pentagon estimates, the Russian Federation suffered much greater losses, and that about 200,000 soldiers on each side were killed or wounded.

At the same time, analysts told the NYT that some of the documents look authentic and can provide the Russian Federation with valuable information about schedules for the delivery of weapons and troops, the number of Ukrainian units formed, and other military details.

The newspaper writes that the document labeled "top secret" contains information about "the state of the conflict as of March 1." On that day, Ukrainian officials were at the American base in Wiesbaden, Germany, and the next day they were visited by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley, and the Supreme Commander of NATO's combined armed forces in Europe, General Cavoli.

Another document, the NYT notes, contains information about Ukrainian military units, equipment, and training with a schedule for January-April.

"The document contains brief information about the 12 combat brigades currently being formed, 9 of which are apparently trained and supplied by the US and other NATO allies.

Of these 9 brigades, according to the documents, 6 will be ready by March 31, and the rest by April 30. According to analysts' estimates, the Ukrainian brigade has 4,000 to 5,000 soldiers," the publication writes.

The document, the NYT reports, says that the total amount of equipment required for the 9 brigades is more than 250 tanks and more than 350 mechanized vehicles.

"This leak is the first breakthrough of Russian intelligence that has become the property of the public since the beginning of the war," the publication summarizes.

