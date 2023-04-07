Last day, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed enemy’s observation post on one of islands - OC "South"

On April 6, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian observation post on one of the islands.

The OC "South" informs about this, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of the effective combat work of our missile and artillery units, the enemy's army was weakened by 13 rocket launchers, 1 Hrad anti-aircraft missile system, 1 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, 3 Mavik-3 type unmanned scouts, 2 vehicles. An observation point on one of the islands was destroyed," the message reads.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone flies into trench towards Russian occupiers. VIDEO