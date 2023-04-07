ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11263 visitors online
News Photo NewsWar in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
9 609 9
Russian Army (6191) Armed Forces HQ (2572) elimination (2589) losses (1762)

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of the war - about 177,110 people (+480 per day), 3,633 tanks, 2,722 artillery systems, 7,016 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

News Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

As of the morning of April 7, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 177,110 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02/22 to 07/04/23 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 177,110 (+480) people were eliminated;
  • tanks ‒ 3633 (+2) units,
  • armored fighting vehicles - 7016 (+3) units;
  • artillery systems - 2722 (+8) units;
  • MLRS - 533 (+1) units;
  • air defense equipment - 281 (+0) units;
  • aircraft - 306 (+0) units;
  • helicopters - 292 (+0) units;
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2291 (+4);
  • cruise missiles - 911 (+0);
  • ships/boats - 18 (+0) units;
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5587 (+13) units;
  • special equipment - 304 (+2).

Watch more: Bodies of liquidated Russian occupiers in forest strip on outskirts of Bakhmut. VIDEO

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of the war - about 177,110 people (+480 per day), 3,633 tanks, 2,722 artillery systems, 7,016 armored vehicles 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 