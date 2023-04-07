Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of the war - about 177,110 people (+480 per day), 3,633 tanks, 2,722 artillery systems, 7,016 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
News Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine
As of the morning of April 7, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 177,110 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02/22 to 07/04/23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 177,110 (+480) people were eliminated;
- tanks ‒ 3633 (+2) units,
- armored fighting vehicles - 7016 (+3) units;
- artillery systems - 2722 (+8) units;
- MLRS - 533 (+1) units;
- air defense equipment - 281 (+0) units;
- aircraft - 306 (+0) units;
- helicopters - 292 (+0) units;
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2291 (+4);
- cruise missiles - 911 (+0);
- ships/boats - 18 (+0) units;
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5587 (+13) units;
- special equipment - 304 (+2).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...