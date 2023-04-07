ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11259 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
3 031 20
Russian Army (6191) Artemivsk (803) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2128) Cherevaty Serhii (87)

Russians are concentrating all their efforts on capturing Bakhmut, but they are not achieving strategic success, - Cherevaty

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

бахмут

The situation in Bakhmut is complicated. The Russian military is trying to capture the city, but they are not able to achieve strategic success.

This was stated by Serhii Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Censor.NET informs with reference to Reuters.

"The situation is difficult, the enemy is concentrating maximum efforts to capture Bakhmut. However, it suffers serious losses and does not achieve strategic success," Cherevaty said.

He noted that Ukraine controls the situation in Bakhmut and understands Russia's intentions.

Read more: Russian troops are believed to have advanced into center of Bakhmut and seized western bank of Bakhmutka River, - British intelligence

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 