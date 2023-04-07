Russians are concentrating all their efforts on capturing Bakhmut, but they are not achieving strategic success, - Cherevaty

The situation in Bakhmut is complicated. The Russian military is trying to capture the city, but they are not able to achieve strategic success.

This was stated by Serhii Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Censor.NET informs with reference to Reuters.

"The situation is difficult, the enemy is concentrating maximum efforts to capture Bakhmut. However, it suffers serious losses and does not achieve strategic success," Cherevaty said.

He noted that Ukraine controls the situation in Bakhmut and understands Russia's intentions.

