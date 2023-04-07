I will die soon if I do not receive medical care outside of Georgia, - Saakashvili

The former president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, has announced that he is dying.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Politico.

"I was systematically tortured, physically and psychologically, and now my body shows signs of heavy metal poisoning. I now suffer from a staggering array of more than 20 serious illnesses, all of which have developed in prison. It is also becoming increasingly clear that I will die soon if I don't get proper medical care outside the country," he said.

"When I returned to Georgia in October 2021 after eight years in exile to support free and fair parliamentary elections, I was a healthy, energetic 54-year-old man. I was immediately arrested by the Georgian authorities and have been in prison ever since rumors and politically motivated accusations of "abuse of power", which only the Kremlin and the current Georgian government consider legitimate. And during my imprisonment, my health deteriorated sharply. I am dying now," added Saakashvili.

He calls on the US and the international community to do everything possible to save his life, applying diplomatic pressure on the Georgian government and introducing economic sanctions "against Ivanishvili and his associates."

"It is becoming more and more obvious that I will die soon if I do not receive proper medical care outside the country," Saakashvili emphasized.