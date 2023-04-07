China is in contact with all sides of "conflict in Ukraine", - spokeswoman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China continues to claim that Beijing maintains contacts with all parties to the "conflict in Ukraine."

The spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mao Ning said this at a briefing today, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

Regarding the "conflict in Ukraine", China supports dialogue with all parties involved, including Ukraine," Mao said, commenting on the meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which the Chinese leader expressed his willingness to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "when the time is right".

"China is always in favor of a peaceful settlement and is ready to cooperate with the international community to contribute to the achievement of peace," the spokeswoman added.

