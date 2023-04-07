Russian propaganda claims that USA is building new "biolaboratories" in Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is once again spreading a fake about US biolaboratories in Ukraine.

The Russian propaganda agency "RIA Novosti" writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Ihor Kyrylov, announced that the United States of America has resumed the construction of biolaboratories in Ukraine.

He added that Washington is expanding the training format for Ukrainian biologists. As a result, there is allegedly a risk of the spread of dangerous pathogens.

He even named scientists who he claims are involved in the creation of biological weapons. Among them are Deputy Head of the Kyiv Regional Laboratory Center Nataliya Rodina and Director of the Ukrainian Institute of Health Care Problems Olena Nesterova.

The names of American scientists were also mentioned: "Today we are adding to the list of those involved in the Pentagon's biological research. Among them: Eliot Jacobs Perlman, head of the non-governmental organization "International Institute of HIV and Tuberculosis Problems" in Kyiv, took a direct part in the creation of a laboratory base for the implementation of military biological research on Ukrainian territory".

We will remind you that since the beginning of the invasion, Russian propaganda has been actively spreading fakes about dozens of American biolaboratories in Ukraine. In these laboratories, fighting birds and insects that carry viruses that "affect only representatives of the Slavic ethnic group" are allegedly grown. Russia even convened a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss this issue.