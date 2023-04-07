ENG
Russians in Nova Kakhovka bury barrels with unknown contents at intersections, - Khlan. PHOTO

In the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, Russians are burying barrels with unknown contents at intersections.

Deputy of the Kherson Regional Council Serhii Khlan reported this on Facebook , Censor.NET reports.

"Kherson region. In the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, the Russians dug up barrels with unknown contents at the intersections. People are afraid to walk next to them and even more so to approach them. It is not yet known what it could be," the message says.

