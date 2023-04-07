On April 7, Russians launched 2 missile and 14 air strikes on our territory, - General Staff
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information about shelling by the Russians during April 7.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The message states: "During the day, the enemy carried out 2 missile and 14 air strikes, launched more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas.
The probability of launching missile and air strikes will continue to be high throughout the territory of Ukraine."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...