News War in Ukraine War
Russian Army (6191) war (20280) shoot out (8727) Kherson region (1333)

Russians dropped mines from drones on ambulance: 8 people wounded, - Kherson regional council

Russian military dropped mines from drones on an ambulance in Kherson region. Eight people were injured, two of them medical workers.

This was reported by the First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevskyi in Telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Eight people are wounded as of now. Two of them are ambulance workers who were on their way to the injured after the shelling. Preliminary, Russian soldiers dropped mines from drones on the ambulance. Another war crime and another proof that Russia, having started this war, wants to destroy the Ukrainian people," he said.

