Dzhemilev calls on Muslim countries to increase their support for Ukraine

Crimean Tatar leader Mustafa Dzhemilev believes that Ukraine is not receiving enough support from Muslim countries in its fight against Russian aggression and calls on them to overcome their fear of Russia and stand on side of good and justice.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"To be honest, I must admit that we, the Muslims of Crimea, expected much more support from Muslim countries. Moreover, the Russian aggression began with the occupation of our homeland in February 2014, and Muslims were subjected to the greatest repression and destruction, abductions and murders, arrests and illegal trials," Dzhemilev said.

He emphasized that in international organizations, primarily the UN General Assembly, resolutions condemning Russian aggression against human rights violations and demanding the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory were supported by a small number of Muslim countries, the vast majority of them are neutral, and two countries - the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria and Afghanistan - supported Russia's annexation of Crimea.

"I am not a theologian and I do not know all the intricacies of Islamic law, but I know for sure that a Muslim cannot be neutral between good and evil, between a bandit and a victim of banditry, and taking the side of a bandit is a serious sin before Almighty Allah. I hope that the Islamic countries will overcome their fear of the aggressor country, which the Ukrainian army has already effectively pulled out its fangs, and take a more active position in the confrontation between Ukraine and the aggressor," Dzhemilev emphasized.

He added that the more active Muslims are on the side of goodness and justice, the higher the authority of Islam in the world will b.

