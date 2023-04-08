Any decision that will bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership will be a good result of July summit - Kuleba

All decisions that bring Ukraine’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance closer are positive.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Speaking about the UN summit, the foreign minister said that all decisions that will bring Ukraine closer to joining NATO are useful for Ukraine.

"Any decision that means that we move from the phrase 'the door is open' to the phrase 'Ukraine is on the verge of NATO membership' will be considered a successful result," Kuleba emphasized.

As a reminder, the NATO summit will take place in Vilnius in July, and President Zelenskyy has been invited to attend. There is currently debate within NATO about whether to give Ukraine a "road map" for accession or whether it is better to limit it to vague guarantees.

Read more: NATO summit in Vilnius should invite Ukraine to join Alliance, - Seimas of Lithuania