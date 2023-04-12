ENG
There are no signs of Egypt transferring weapons to Russia, - White House

The administration of the US president does not have information that Egypt is providing Russia with lethal weapons for the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by the coordinator of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, Censor.NET informs with reference to CNN.

"We have not seen any signs that Egypt is providing Russia with lethal weapons," he said.

But he stressed that Egypt remains a "significant partner in the field of security"

"The United States military has a long-standing defense relationship with Egypt that goes back many, many years," he said.

