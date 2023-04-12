ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
17110 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
1 022 6
war (20472) Cherevaty Serhii (87)

In Bakhmut direction, Defense Forces destroyed 126 occupiers, during day enemy fired 225 shots, - Cherevaty

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

бахмут

During the day, 22 combat clashes took place in the Bakhmut direction.

Serhii Cherevaty, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired 225 barrages and rocket artillery during this day. There were 22 combat clashes, 5 airstrikes. 126 occupiers were killed, 184 were wounded. An enemy landing craft, a radar station, and 6 field ammunition depots were also destroyed," he noted.

Read more: Prigozhin stated that Russia controls more than 80% of Bakhmut, AFU denied it

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 