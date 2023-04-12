In Bakhmut direction, Defense Forces destroyed 126 occupiers, during day enemy fired 225 shots, - Cherevaty

During the day, 22 combat clashes took place in the Bakhmut direction.

Serhii Cherevaty, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired 225 barrages and rocket artillery during this day. There were 22 combat clashes, 5 airstrikes. 126 occupiers were killed, 184 were wounded. An enemy landing craft, a radar station, and 6 field ammunition depots were also destroyed," he noted.

