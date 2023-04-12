Russians are preparing evacuation plan from Zaporizhzhia NPP, - Center of National Resistance

Rashists are preparing a preliminary plan to evacuate workers to the "Rosatom" at the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in occupied Enerhodar.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

"Collaborators and Rosatom's workers brought by the Russians to the station were warned that a forced evacuation may begin soon, and therefore they should provide a list of relatives and be ready to leave at the first signal," the report says.

