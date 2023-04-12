38% of Ukrainians currently in Poland do not plan to return to Ukraine, according to survey. INFOGRAPHICS

38% of Ukrainians who left the country because of the war plan to stay in Poland and not return to Ukraine. Another 7% of Ukrainians plan to move from Poland to another country and settle their lives there.

This is evidenced by the data of the March survey conducted by the international employment agency Gremi Personal, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that in October 2022, the agency conducted a similar survey. At that time, only 17% of Ukrainians planned to stay in Poland and not return to Ukraine.

In March, 55% of Ukrainians in Poland confirmed that they plan to return to Ukraine. Most of them - 82% - will return only after victory.

Half a year ago, 26.5% of Ukrainians who decided to definitely return home declared that they would do so after the war. 22.4% planned to go home within the next three months, 35% were preparing to stay in Poland for at least a year.

"Some have nowhere to return to, mainly people from the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine, whose houses were destroyed by the Russian occupiers. Many have already adapted in Poland, got a job and sent their children to Polish schools. Some women have built relationships with Poles and already don't want to divorce," Anna Jobolda, director of Gremi Personal's recruitment department, commented on the results of the March survey.

The agency also notes that an important factor influencing Ukrainians' plans to stay is the opening of Ukrainian businesses in Poland.

Since the second half of last year, more than 10,000 Ukrainian companies have opened in Poland and employ Ukrainians. Some of the highly qualified professionals who were forced to work in menial jobs after the move took advantage of the opportunity to take up good positions and receive Polish salaries.

The majority of Ukrainians who have been in Poland for a long time are learning or have already learned the Polish language, which also opens up new opportunities on the job market.

According to a March survey, only 10% of Ukrainians do not want to learn the Polish language, another 10% confirmed that they already know the language almost perfectly, 30% can communicate freely, and 50% are in the process of learning, but admit that it is difficult for them.

About two million Ukrainians live in Poland. 1.5 million citizens received a PESEL identification number. According to the AFU social insurance administration, 739,000 Ukrainians are already officially employed.

1,270 Ukrainians who have been in Poland since the end of February 2022 took part in the Gremi Personal analytical center survey. The survey was conducted in March this year.