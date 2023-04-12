World will get war with Fourth Reich if it chooses shameful peace with Russian Federation, - Danilov

If the world community does not defeat Russia, it will get a new war with the Russian "Fourth Reich".

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The formula for the victory of Ukraine and democracy can be discussed, but the formula for defeat is known. History teaches: no complete and unconditional surrender of the aggressor. Leave the Third Reich in the borders until 1941 with the annexed and occupied territories of Austria, Czechoslovakia, Poland, France. Invite Hitler to the UN on meeting of the Security Council. Legitimize the fascist government and restore business as usual with the suppliers of the Wehrmacht. Leave the destroyed cities, genocide, terror, torture, thousands killed, among them hundreds of innocent children, destroyed destinies... and continue to shake Putin's hand at various summits, meetings and negotiations.

If the world chooses a shameful peace, it will get a new war with the Russian Fourth Reich," he emphasized.

