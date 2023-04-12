Zelensky initiated termination of agreement with Belarus regarding storage of its state secrets

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration the draft law "On Termination of the Agreement between Ukraine and the Republic of Belarus on Mutual Protection of State Secrets".

The corresponding document was registered in the parliament on April 12, Censor.NET informs.

The text has not yet been made public, but the draft law card states that it has been submitted to the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

Read more: Lukashenko discussed "security guarantees" for Belarus with Shoigu: "Defend as one’s own territory"