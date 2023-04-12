Leak of secret documents from USA is mixture of true and false information, - Reznikov

Speaking in the Spanish capital of Madrid, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the files with secret US military documents that were posted on the Internet "contain a mixture of true and false information."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Reznikov also said that any information contained in these documents is no longer relevant.

In addition, the minister added that, in his opinion, the apparent leaks were an information operation aimed at benefiting Russia and its allies.

It will be recalled that the military documents, which describe in detail the secret plans of the US and NATO to build up the Ukrainian army before the planned offensive against Russia, were published in Telegram and Twitter at the beginning of April.

Later, a new portion of classified documents appeared on social networks, which probably detail American national security secrets regarding Ukraine, the Middle East, and China.

The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the leak of a huge number of US intelligence documents.

According to Reuters, classified information about US and NATO plans to strengthen the armed forces before a counteroffensive "leaked" on the network may be a fake. In turn, as Politico writes, the leak of secret documents led to a crisis in relations between the United States and its allies.

Due to the leak of secret Pentagon documents, Ukraine has already changed some of its military plans.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain stressed that the published documents contain significant inaccuracies, so "readers should be careful and not take at face value statements that could potentially spread misinformation."