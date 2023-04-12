Enemy is conducting offensive operations in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions. During day, 34 attacks were repelled, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on April 12, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the evening summary it is noted: "During the day, the enemy carried out 19 airstrikes, launched more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and the infrastructure of populated areas. There are wounded among the civilian population.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

Despite numerous losses in equipment and manpower, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka areas - 34 enemy attacks were repulsed during the day.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. Certain units of the territorial troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to be on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. A comprehensive check of the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus is underway. Individual compounds and units are brought to higher levels of combat readiness. Additional staffing of the units involved in the inspection was carried out at the expense of the draft of reserve servicemen.

The enemy will continue to maintain certain units in the Kursk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine, and will continue to carry out engineering equipment in the area. During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Halahanivka, Zalizny Mist, Arkhipivka of the Chernihiv region; Methodivka, Bilopillia, Volfyne, Kindrativka, Varachine, Basivka, Zapsillia in the Sumy region, as well as Veterynarne, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Zemlianka, Komisarov, and Kolodiazne in the Kharkiv region.

Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Zapadne, and Kindrasivka of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy fire in the Kupiansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Bilohorivka. Novoselivske, Nevske, Pischane, Kuzmine and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, tries to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, fierce battles continue. During the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area north of Khromovoy and near Bohdanivka. Units of the defense forces repulsed about 18 enemy attacks on the indicated section of the front. In particular, Vasyukivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Kurdyumivka, Druzhba, and Zalizne of the Donetsk region suffered from enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivka and Mariinsk directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Mariinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, without success. The fiercest battles on the indicated part of the front continue for Mariinka, where 14 enemy attacks were repulsed. At the same time, the settlements of Keramik, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Netaylove, Nevelske, Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka of the Donetsk region were subjected to enemy shelling.

During the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction. Shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, and Prechistivka in the Donetsk region.

The enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Shelled, in particular, Vremivka and Novopil of the Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region; Kachkarivka, Vesele, Antonivka, Inzhenerne, Zelenivka of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

The Russian occupiers continue to use the educational institutions of the temporarily captured territories for their own purposes, set up their military facilities in them, covering themselves with "human shields" - schoolchildren and teaching staff.

Thus, units of the Russian occupation forces from among the mobilized units arrived in the city of Skadovsk, Kherson region, during the last few days. Staff are placed in the buildings of educational institutions. At the same time, the occupiers force the teaching staff to continue the educational process with compulsory attendance of children. At the same time, a humanitarian crisis is brewing in Skadovsk, temporarily captured by Russia, due to an increasing shortage of medicines. The Russian occupying so-called "authorities" significantly limited the supply of all kinds of medicines to pharmacies.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Also, 1 enemy UAV of the "Orlan-10" type was shot down. Units of missile troops and artillery hit 4 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an enemy ammunition depot, as well as 1 enemy radar station.