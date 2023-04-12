Shmyhal met with Pentagon chief Austin and called on US to provide F-16 fighters. PHOTOS

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and thanked America for its leadership in defense support, and called for more weapons, including fighter jets, to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, the meeting took place on Wednesday in the Pentagon.

"The USA is our biggest partner in terms of military support," Shmyhal emphasized at the beginning of the meeting.

He thanked for the allocation of weapons for Ukraine, which strengthened the defense capability of our country. Shmyhal especially noted the provision of modern air defense systems, tanks, artillery and missile systems, as well as armored vehicles to the Armed Forces. The Prime Minister emphasized that the Ukrainian military confirmed the effectiveness of the weapons provided by the US and other partners in the battles.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine must achieve victory in this war.

"But in order to achieve this goal sooner and with fewer losses, Ukraine will need more military support," the head of government emphasized.

He noted that the Armed Forces need more anti-aircraft systems to minimize the consequences of Russian airstrikes, more artillery and ammunition.

"I also ask to reconsider the possibility of providing Ukraine with (missile - ed.) systems with a longer range," the Prime Minister noted.

In order to better defend itself and Europe, Ukraine needs more heavy weapons and aircraft, Shmyhal added. In this context, he emphasized that fighter jets would help achieve the advantage and invited the US to join the coalition of other countries that announced the transfer of combat aircraft to Ukraine.

"America can once again demonstrate its leadership by providing Ukraine with F15 or F16 aircraft," Shmyhal noted.