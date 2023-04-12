World Bank allocates EUR 200 million to Ukraine to restore energy infrastructure

Ukraine will receive a $200 million grant from the World Bank. The funds will be used to rebuild the country’s energy infrastructure.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Bloomberg.





"Today, the World Bank announced a $200 million grant for a project to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure," the statement said.

It is also envisaged to receive additional funding from partners in the amount of up to $300 million in the form of grants and other types of contributions in the process of expanding the project.

