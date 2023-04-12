Russia commits atrocities unseen in Europe since World War II - Kuleba

After a video of the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war was posted online, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba compared Russian atrocities to the crimes of the Nazis and called for faster delivery of weapons.

"Today, Russia is committing atrocities unseen in Europe since the Second World War," Kuleba said in a commentary to German publication BILD, reports Censor.NЕТ.

The Minister noted that the horrific video of Russians beheading a Ukrainian prisoner of war "evokes the most disgusting memories from the darkest times of our common past."

At the same time, the Foreign Minister called for "putting the shock of these atrocities into action."

He called for faster deliveries of weapons and ammunition, stronger sanctions against Russia, and the creation of a Special International Tribunal to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior political and military leaders to justice for launching and waging war against Ukraine.

