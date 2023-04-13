Ukraine will need at least $14.1 billion this year - Shmyhal in Washington

The urgent needs for the reconstruction of Ukraine this year amount to $14.1 billion to provide people with a minimum level of social and humanitarian services.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal told international partners on Wednesday at a roundtable meeting organized by the IMF and the World Bank in Washington, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"According to the second report (by the World Bank and the European Commission - ed.), Ukraine's long-term needs for reconstruction and restoration of the consequences of the first year of the war are estimated at $411 billion," the Prime Minister of Ukraine said.

He also emphasized that for this purpose, Ukraine urgently needs to attract donor assistance in the amount of about $14 billion by the end of 2023.

"Ukraine's reconstruction will be one of the largest investment projects in the history of Europe. But right now, we have to pay the most attention to meeting urgent needs and recovery. I am referring to the $14.1 billion that the World Bank estimates, and this is the number one priority for my country - to provide people with a minimum level of social and humanitarian services," the Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized.

In this context, he thanked the decisions of the IMF, the World Bank, the European Union, the UN, the G7, and the US government for the steps they have already taken to provide a significant portion of this much-needed assistance. He also called on international partners to join other initiatives, including the replenishment of the Ukraine Recovery, Rehabilitation and Transformation Trust Fund (URTF) established by the World Bank.

In this regard, the Prime Minister assured that Ukraine is fully open and transparent in terms of financial accountability and provides all necessary information to donors.

