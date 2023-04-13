Ukrainian aviation and artillery hit 10 enemy concentration areas, 1 ammunition depot and 1 electronic warfare station on April 12, - General Staff
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the strikes of the Armed Forces aviation and artillery against the enemy on April 12, 2023.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of AFU General Staff.
The statement reads: "The aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of occupants' personnel and military equipment over the day. Also, 1 enemy UAV of the Orlan-10 type was shot down.
Missile and artillery units hit 4 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an enemy ammunition depot, and 1 enemy radar station."
