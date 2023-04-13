SOF and Defense Forces with HIMARS destroyed Russian station R-330Zh "Zhitel". VIDEO

Special operations forces together with the Defense Forces destroyed the Russian R-330Zh "Zhitel" jamming station.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a reference to the Telegram of the SOF.

"The SOF's together with the Defense Forces liquidated another fat target.

In the Donetsk direction, the operators of the SOF of Ukraine, together with units of the Defense Forces, conducted a set of measures during which they discovered the position of the R-330Zh "Zhitel" automated jamming station. The station was quite far behind the contact line.

The coordinates were quickly transferred to the comrades of one of the missile and artillery units, who know their work very well," the message reads.

As noted, the video captured the exact moment the station was hit by a missile fired from the M142 HIMARS.

