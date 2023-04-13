Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 180,590 people (+540 per day), 293 helicopters, 3,646 tanks, 2,777 artillery systems, 7,053 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of April 13, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 180,590 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02/22 to 13/-04/23 are approximately:

personnel - about 180,590 (+540) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3646 (+0) units,

armored combat vehicles - 7053 (+10) units,

artillery systems - 2777 (+7) units,

MLRS - 535 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 283 (+1) units,

aircraft - 307 (+0) units,

helicopters - 293 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2339 (+5),

cruise missiles - 911 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5637 (+7) units,

special equipment - 320 (+1).

"The data is being verified," the message reads.