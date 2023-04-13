ENG
Day in Kharkiv region: massive shelling of Dvorichna, two civilians were killed, - RMA

Yesterday, the enemy massively shelled populated areas of the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Chuhuiiv, and Bohoduhiv districts.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET informs.

"According to updated data from the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, a 71-year-old man was killed as a result of shelling in Dvorichna, Kupiansk district, and a 75-year-old man was seriously injured and died in the hospital. A 63-year-old woman was hospitalized with explosive injuries," the message reads.

2 private houses were damaged in Sotnytsky Kozachok, Bohoduhiv district. In Ivashki - a private house and a tractor. In Kucherivka, Kupyan district, a private house was damaged, a fire broke out.

Due to shelling of the village Hatyshche of the Chuhuiiv district damaged the building of the educational institution.

