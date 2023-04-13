In fall, Russia may intensify missile strikes, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian Federation plans to start serial production of Kh-50 cruise missiles. Therefore, in the autumn, the activation of missile strikes is possible

This was announced during the briefing by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET informs.

"It should be noted that according to the available data, in June of this year, the Russian Federation plans to start mass production of strategic air-launched cruise missiles of the Kh-50 type, which will enable the Kremlin to intensify missile strikes on the territory of our country in the fall," Gromov said.

