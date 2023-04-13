Russian mine exploded near engine room of 4th power unit of ZNPP - "Energoatom"

The Russian occupiers continue to turn the Zaporizhzhia NPP into a military base, mining the perimeter around the station. And these actions cannot but have consequences.

This was announced by "Energoatom" on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to sources, an explosion rang out near the engine room of the 4th power unit of the ZNPP. As the nuclear terrorists themselves stated, their mine detonated.

"The sounds of the explosion were heard by Ukrainian nuclear workers who continue to work at the ZNPP. However, the Russians tried to "pacify" the workers and quickly hide the traces so that the IAEA experts would not see it.

"Europe's largest nuclear facility continues to suffer from the arbitrariness of the Russian military and their henchmen, while Ukrainian personnel are desperately trying to maintain the nuclear and radiation safety of the entire continent," Energoatom emphasized.

