National Guardsmen eliminated 430 invaders in week, destroyed 2 tanks and artillery systems

Soldiers of the NGU hold back the enemy’s offensive in the Kupiansk, Sloviansk, Avdiivsk, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions.

Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, deputy director of the Department of Application Planning of the Main Administration of the NGU, said this during the briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"The most brutal and bloodthirsty battles are being waged by the National Guard units in the area of the Serebriansk forest area, where the enemy, sparing neither its own cadre soldiers, nor the mobilized, nor the mercenaries of the PMC, carries out assaults almost continuously," Urshalovych said.

Over the past week, fighters of the Hero of Ukraine Sergeant Mikhalchuk's 4th operational brigade, Hetman Petro Doroshenko's 1st presidential operational brigade, and Ivan Bohun's 14th operational brigade destroyed 155 invaders, three mortars with calculations, two units of motor vehicles and two armored fighting vehicles.

Also, the soldiers of the 31st Brigade named after Major General Oleksandr Radievsky, and the 5th Slobozhan Brigade eliminated more than 150 occupiers and destroyed 3 units of armored vehicles.

And in the Avdiyivka region, fighters of one of the special purpose units destroyed about 35 servicemen and two combat vehicles of the enemy's infantry.

"Intelligence units of the National Guard discovered 284 enemy targets, a large part of which were hit by the firepower of the Defense Forces...In addition, despite the difficult weather conditions, aerial reconnaissance groups of the 27th Pechersk Brigade found two tanks, one self-propelled gun, and 12 armored combat vehicles in the Lyman, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, and artillery units hit them.

In general, the artillery units of the NGU executed more than 300 fire missions, the destruction of about 90 enemy personnel, two units of motor vehicles, a warehouse with ammunition, and four artillery systems were disabled," added Urshalovych.