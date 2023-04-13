Beheading of Ukrainian prisoner by Russians: Prosecutor General’s Office of Russian Federation initiated investigation

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia has initiated an investigation following the publication of a video on the Internet in which a Russian soldier beheads a Ukrainian defender.

This was reported by the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of the occupying country, Censor.NET reports.

"In order to assess the authenticity of the mentioned materials and make the appropriate decision, they have been sent to the investigative bodies for the organization of verification.

The progress and results of the inspection have been submitted to the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia for control," the message reads.

Also remind, that a video appeared on the Internet, in which Russian war criminals from the "Rusich" SARG cut off the head of a captured Ukrainian soldier.

The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense stated that the invaders are trying to intimidate the Defense Forces of Ukraine with such publications.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that no one in the world can ignore Russian terror.

CNN reported that two videos of the beheading of Ukrainian soldiers were published on social networks: filmed now and in the summer.

