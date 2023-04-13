Leak of documents: FSB and Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation are feuding over Russia’s losses, - NYT

Released secret documents of American intelligence show that the Russian FSB is in conflict with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation over the concealment of real Russian losses.

The New York Times writes about it, Сensor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

The publication indicates that secret intelligence documents published on the network testify to a fierce struggle within the Russian authorities.

It follows from them that the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation accuses the military of concealing the scale of losses suffered by Russia. It is concluded that the military of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation do not want to report bad news to the higher command.

The data in the documents was gathered from intercepted communications within the Russian security forces.

"The leak of information about the number of victims gives little context to the conclusions of the intelligence officers, but indicates that the FSB is questioning the figures of the Ministry of Defense in the course of discussions in the Russian government," the publication said.

In the documents of the American special services, it is noted that the FSB "estimated that the actual number of Russians wounded and killed during the hostilities is close to 110,000". At the same time, the document does not specify the figures of losses that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation distributes in the government.

Watch more: Armed Forces of Ukraine hit location of occupiers in Zaporizhzhia region: Dozens of occupiers were eliminated and wounded. VIDEO

It will be recalled that the military documents, which describe in detail the secret plans of the US and NATO to build up the Ukrainian army before the planned offensive against Russia, were published in Telegram and Twitter at the beginning of April.

Later, a new portion of classified documents appeared on social networks, which probably detail American national security secrets regarding Ukraine, the Middle East, and China.

The US Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the leak of a huge number of US intelligence documents.

According to Reuters, classified information about US and NATO plans to strengthen the armed forces before a counteroffensive "leaked" on the network may be a fake. In turn, as Politico writes, the leak of secret documents led to a crisis in relations between the United States and its allies.

Due to the leak of secret Pentagon documents, Ukraine has already changed some of its military plans.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain stressed that the published documents contain significant inaccuracies, so "readers should be careful and not take at face value statements that could potentially spread misinformation."