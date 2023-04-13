In Bulgaria, vandals defaced monument to Shevchenko: Ukrainian embassy demands investigation. PHOTO

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Bulgaria condemned the act of vandalism against the monument to Taras Shevchenko in the center of Sofia and appealed to the competent authorities of the country to conduct an investigation and prosecute the customers and executors.

this is stated in the statement of the embassy.

"In the context of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, genocide against the Ukrainian people, we regard this brutal incident as another attempt to destroy Ukrainian cultural heritage," the embassy notes.

As noted, the Embassy of Ukraine appealed to the competent authorities of the Republic of Bulgaria with a request to conduct an investigation and bring to justice the customers and perpetrators of this crime, which is becoming systemic.

"The figure of Taras Shevchenko and his work had a significant influence on the formation of literary traditions in Bulgaria in the 19th century, laid a solid foundation for Ukrainian-Bulgarian cultural and literary exchange. The monument to Kobzar in Sofia is and will remain a symbolic place of unity of Ukrainians and Bulgarian friends," - added in the embassy.

