Crimea is as much integral part of Ukraine as Donbas or Kherson region, Kuleba

Kyiv is categorically against the idea that Crimea is some kind of special territory that should not return to Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, in a speech at the Black Sea Security Conference in Bucharest, which is organized under the auspices of the international Crimean Platform, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Euro Integration".

"Every time you hear someone in any part of the world say that Crimea is "special" and should not be returned to Ukraine like any other part of our territory, it is important to know one thing: Ukraine categorically does not agree with such statements. It makes no difference, whether we are talking about Simferopol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson or any other Ukrainian city - they should all be Ukraine, and they will be like Kherson," Kuleba emphasized.

He reminded that the participants of the Crimean Platform are united by the principles of the UN Charter and that they all agree that Crimea is the territory of Ukraine and should return to the control of Ukraine.

As a reminder, the First Black Sea Security Conference is taking place in Bucharest within the framework of the International Crimean Platform.

