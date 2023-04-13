Some EU countries are making same mistake with China as they did with Russia - Morawiecki

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he regrets the short-sighted approach of the leaders of a number of EU countries to China.

"They are short-sightedly looking toward China to sell European products at huge 'geopolitical costs,' increasing our dependence on China, not decreasing it," Morawiecki said in a speech in Washington.

"Some European countries are trying to make the same mistake with China that they made with Russia," he said.

Moravetsky noted that "it is impossible to defend Ukraine today and tomorrow while saying that Taiwan is none of our business."

The Polish Prime Minister also criticized Macron's statements about the need for "European autonomy."

"European autonomy sounds great, doesn't it? But it means that we are shifting the center of European gravity towards China and breaking off relations with the United States. I don't really understand the term "strategic autonomy" if it means shooting ourselves in the knee de facto," Moravetsky said.

