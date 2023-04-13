Reznikov on meeting with NATO Deputy Secretary General: "We discussed interesting things about Ukraine’s preparations for Vilnius summit"

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov discussed "some interesting things" with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoan regarding Ukraine’s preparations for the Vilnius summit.

Reznikov said this on the sidelines of the First Black Sea Security Conference in Bucharest, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to "Ukrinform".

"We also discussed some interesting things about Ukraine's preparations for the summit in Vilnius, which we are waiting for. We outlined a work plan and agreed that my next meeting with Mr. Jens Stoltenberg (NATO Secretary General - Ed.) will take place very soon on the fields of Ramstein," Reznikov commented on the meeting in Bucharest to Geoană.

