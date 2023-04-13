NATO summit in Vilnius should not only open door to Ukraine, but also show corridor - MFA

First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova is confident that NATO membership for Ukraine is only a matter of time.

She said this following a meeting in the Ukraine-Romania-Moldova format at the First Black Sea Security Conference in Bucharest, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine has a strong feeling that EU membership is only a matter of time, as well as NATO membership. The upcoming summit in Vilnius, in our opinion, should not only open the door for Ukraine, but also show a corridor," the diplomat emphasized.

Dzhaparova also said that the foreign ministers of the three countries discussed security, integration into the European Union and regional cooperation.

According to her, the ministers went over a wide range of security issues in the context of the Crimean platform.

"The Crimean lesson taught us that Putin perceives an attempt at reconciliation as weakness, so Ukraine's proposal was supported by Romania and Moldova, as well as many other countries, a proposal that we should be more decisive when it comes to isolating Russia and sanctions when it comes to justice," Dzhaparova said.

She also noted that the parties discussed the integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the European Union. According to the deputy minister, Ukraine is in the final stages of finalizing the approximation of legislation, such as in the areas of media, national minorities, and the fight against corruption.

The ministers also focused on regional cooperation. Dzhaparova said that the trilateral meeting of Romania, Ukraine and Moldova is another example of regional cooperation, while multilateral diplomacy is experiencing a crisis in Geneva, New York, Vienna and other capitals.