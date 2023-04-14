Slovakia bans imports of Ukrainian grain due to pesticide banned in EU

The Ministry of Agriculture of Slovakia has banned the processing of grain imported from Ukraine and the sale of Ukrainian grain products on the domestic market.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

The decision to impose the restrictions in Slovakia came after a 1,500-ton batch of wheat from Ukraine that was being sent for threshing was "confirmed to contain a pesticide that is not allowed in the EU and has a negative impact on human health."

"The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, together with its subordinate organizations, will ensure that all grain and flour from Ukraine that is already stored in Slovakia is sampled," the ministry said.

It is noted that Slovakia will inform all EU member states and Ukrainian Ambassador Miroslav Kastran about the results of the analysis of the Ukrainian grain batch. The issue will be discussed separately by the agriculture ministers of the Visegrad Four countries, as well as Romania and Bulgaria, at a meeting on Friday.

"The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Slovakia does not recommend importing any Ukrainian grain and grain products," the statement concludes without specifying for how long the restriction is imposed.