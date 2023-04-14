Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 49 attacks by occupiers, fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Mariinka, - General Staff

Russian troops continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions.

Thus, the four hundred and fifteenth day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our state has begun.

The Russian Federation continues waging a war of aggression. It continues to ignore International Humanitarian Law, strikes, and fires not only at the positions of our troops but also at the civilian infrastructure of populated areas.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 19 airstrikes, launched 39 attacks from rocket salvo systems, and there are casualties among the civilian population.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains quite high.

The enemy does not give up his plans to occupy our territory, despite significant losses. It continues focusing on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Mariinka areas. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Mariinka. During the past day, thanks to the coordinated actions of the units of the defense forces and the heroism of our soldiers, 49 enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siver, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected. Some units of the territorial troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to be on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

The enemy's military presence is maintained in the Kursk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine.

During the past day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Halahanivka, Chernihiv region; Studenok, Iskryskivshchyna, and Volfyne of the Sumy region, as well as Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ternova, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Mykolaivka, and Budarky in the Kharkiv region.

Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, and Tabaiivka of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy fire in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Dibrova and Bilohorivka. Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Nevske, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region, and Spirne of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. The enemy carried out attacks in the Bohdanivka and Predtechyne areas, without success. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Khromove, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Bila Hora, Novodmytrivka, Kurdiumivka, Severne, and Zalizne of the Donetsk region were affected by enemy shelling.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Severne, carried out artillery shelling, in particular, in Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomaiske, Netaylove, Karlivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, our defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of the Mariinka settlement of the Donetsk region over the past day. At the same time, the settlements of Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were subjected to enemy shelling.

The enemy did not carry out offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction last day. Shelled the settlements of Shakhtarsk, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. He carried out shelling of populated areas, which are next to the line of military confrontation. Among them are Olhivske, Chervone, Huliaypole, Huliaypilske, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk of the Zaporizhzhia region; Stepanivka, Antonivka of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

In the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 3 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.

Units of missile forces and artillery hit 3 control points, 3 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons, and military equipment, an ammunition depot, as well as a radar station and a radio-electronic warfare station.