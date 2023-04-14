More than 77,000 war crimes by Russians have been recorded in Ukraine since beginning of invasion of Russian Federation, - Kostin

During the full-scale invasion, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine registered more than 77,000 war crimes committed by the Russians.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin told about this.

"As of today, we have registered more than 77,000 cases of war crimes. These are not only murders, humiliation, and rape, but also the destruction of property, forced deportation, and mass looting in the occupied territories," Kostin said.

So far, Ukraine has already notified 305 persons suspected of having committed these crimes.

"There are already 150 indictments and 30 verdicts of Ukrainian courts regarding Russian war crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine," he noted.

