Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 181,090 people (+500 per day), 293 helicopters, 3,650 tanks, 2,784 artillery systems, 7,069 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As of the morning of April 14, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 18,1090 people.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02/22 to 14/04/23 are approximately:
- personnel - about 181,090 (+500) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 3650 (+4) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 7069 (+16) units,
- artillery systems - 2784 (+7) units,
- MLRS - 535 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment - 283 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 307 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 293 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 2339 (+0),
- cruise missiles - 911 (+0),
- ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5640 (+3) units,
- special equipment - 321 (+1).
