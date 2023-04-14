Last day, Russians struck more than 80 strikes on 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia, - RMA

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have carried out 81 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Yurii Malashko on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 81 strikes on the demarcation line: one missile, seven air strikes, 68 artillery strikes, three attacks using UAVs, and two with MLRS.

The enemy shelled Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Zaliznychne, and 14 other towns and villages.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. So far, 18 reports of destruction have been received," the report says.

Watch more: Armed Forces of Ukraine hit location of occupiers in Zaporizhzhia region: Dozens of occupiers were eliminated and wounded. VIDEO