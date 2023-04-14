ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4463 visitors online
News World
4 114 33
China (372) Russia (9689)

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu will come to Russia on official visit on April 16

News Censor.NET World

шанфу

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu will visit Russia at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The visit of the Chinese minister is scheduled for April 16-19.

This is reported by NBD with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the People's Republic of China, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that Li Shangfu plans to hold negotiations with the military leadership of the Russian Federation. In addition, he plans to visit Russian military educational institutions.

Read more: Some EU countries are making same mistake with China as they did with Russia - Morawiecki

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 