During past week, marines destroyed 199 invaders, ACV, 2 mortars, and control post. INFOGRAPHICS

The units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as part of the created groups, continue to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Over the past week, our military managed to destroy: 199 occupiers, 1 unit of combat armored vehicles, 1 unit of motor vehicles, 2 mortar emplacements, and 1 control post," the message reads.

During past week, marines destroyed 199 invaders, ACV, 2 mortars, and control post 01

