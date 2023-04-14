ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4509 visitors online
News World War
3 601 35
Belarus (632) war (20063) nuclear weapon (303)

Belarus is already preparing sites for nuclear weapons of Russian Federation, - Minister of Defense Hrenin

News Censor.NET World

хренін

The Minister of Defense of Belarus, Viktor Khrenin, stated that only the Russian side will be able to use the tactical nuclear weapons that will be deployed in Belarus.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to BelTA.

"If necessary, we will also have strategic nuclear weapons. And we are already engaged in the preparation of the sites we have. And if the hostile rhetoric continues, this will be the next step. We will respond to force only with force. The West does not understand otherwise," he said.

"We have prepared equipment, planes that can carry nuclear ammunition, we received a modern Iskander complex, which is also capable of using missiles with nuclear warheads. Next week, the training of the corresponding unit in Russia will be completed, and it will return to us," he added.

Read more: During past week, marines destroyed 199 invaders, ACV, 2 mortars, and control post. INFOGRAPHICS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 