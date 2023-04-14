Netherlands has published list of military aid to Ukraine. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands disclosed the list of military aid that was provided to Ukraine to resist the Russian invasion.

The list is published on the website of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the Netherlands transferred to Ukraine:

Combat vehicles: T-72 tanks (45 units), YPR armored tracked vehicles (196 units), Fennek reconnaissance vehicles and Viking tracked vehicles. Leopard 1 tanks jointly with Denmark and Germany (at least 100 units).

Fire support systems: PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers (8 units) and 120-mm mortars.

Air Defense Systems: Two Patriot SAM launchers with matching missiles, MR-2 mobile anti-aircraft gun systems (100 units), missiles and air defense missile systems such as the Stinger.

Individual weapons: Hand machine guns of various calibers, rifles and pistols.

Ammunition: Various types of small caliber ammunition for individual weapons and ammunition for combat vehicles and artillery systems, anti-tank ammunition such as LAW and Panzerfaust.

Sensors and Sensing Devices: Various types of unmanned aerial vehicles with accessories (143 units), radars and detection systems such as ground sensors, and a total of 1,037 units of night vision equipment including thermal imagers.

Baileybruggen bridges (15 units) and M3 pontoon systems (6 units).

Kitchen field kitchens (31 units).

Vehicles (441 units): 4-ton trucks, Amarok cars and ambulances.

Demining equipment: One Scanjack demining unit and two Bozena demining units, mine detectors and other equipment.

Ships (6 units): 2 two minesweepers of the Alkmaar class.

Field hospitals (10 units).

Tents (300 units).

Aggregates (676 units).

Spare parts: For various types of vehicles and systems (weapons).

Material and technical support: Two cranes, 10 excavators and 21 truck loaders.

Personal Equipment: Such as clothing, helmets, body armor and rations.

Medical goods Personal first-aid kits and medicines.

Fuel

The publication states that for security reasons this list is not complete - some of the aid has not been made public.