MFA - Orban: Supporting Ukraine is not charity, but investment in one’s own security

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Hungarian Prime Minister Orbn’s calls for the end of Western support for Ukraine.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Another anti-Ukrainian statement. We are not at all surprised that it received an instant positive reaction in Moscow. It is cynical that the Hungarian leadership speaks about the financial issues of other countries at a time when Hungary itself receives a lot of money from the European Union to support its economic stability.

We call on Viktor Orban to face the truth: supporting Ukraine is not charity. By supporting Ukraine, Europe is investing primarily in its own security," he said.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Hungarian authorities should be grateful for the fact that, against the background of unprecedented Russian aggression, Ukrainians, at the cost of their own lives, keep a peaceful sky over Budapest and other European cities.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that the war will end as soon as the USA and the European Union stop holding Ukraine, which "does not exist economically as a country."

