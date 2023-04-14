642 4
Zelensky and Sunak discussed situation at front, defense needs and increased support for Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak.
The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"I had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak. We talked about the situation at the front, our defense needs and increased support, about planned international events," the message reads.
Zelensky also thanked the British Prime Minister for condemning the inhumane execution of the Ukrainian soldier.
