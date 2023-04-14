ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4542 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
642 4
war (20063) Zelenskyi (3839) Rishi Sunak (72)

Zelensky and Sunak discussed situation at front, defense needs and increased support for Ukraine

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

зеленський

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak. We talked about the situation at the front, our defense needs and increased support, about planned international events," the message reads.

Zelensky also thanked the British Prime Minister for condemning the inhumane execution of the Ukrainian soldier.

Watch more: Bombardment of Bakhmut with incendiary ammunition. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 